KARACHI, June 16 Following is the berthing schedle of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Al Khaildiah unload Palm Oil n/a Caribean Orchid unload Coke n/a Ocean Breeze unload Chemical n/a Sea Crystal unload Containers n/a Albany load/unload Containers n/a Messina load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroil load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,112 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 23,370 n/a Import cargo 50,742 n/a In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)