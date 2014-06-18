KARACHI, June 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a EL Gurdablah unload Edible Oil n/a Asia Glory unload Chemical n/a Genuine Hercules unload Wheat Liberty Grace unload Containers n/a Fowairer load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,371 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday Compared to 136,936 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 18,816 24,549 Import cargo 55,555 112,387 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)