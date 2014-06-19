KARACHI, June 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a EL Gurdabiah unload Edible Oil n/a Asia Glory unload Wheat n/a Liberty Grace unload Containers n/a Nerval load/unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 119,144 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 74,371 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 16,002 18,816 Import cargo 103,142 55,555 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)