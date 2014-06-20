KARACHI, June 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Urea n/a Golden Trade unload Containers n/a Akami load/unload Containers n/a Hugo Schute load/unload Containers n/a Venezia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,439 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 119,144 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 17,577 16,002 Import cargo 41,862 103,142 In the last 24 hours, seven ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)