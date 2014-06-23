KARACHI, June 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Anima Ecore unload Edible Oil n/a Sichem Falcon unload Urea n/a Golden Trade unload Cement n/a Forest load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 15,423 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 4,812 n/a Import cargo 10,611 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)