KARACHI, June 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Anima E Core unload Edible Oil n/a Chem Road Polaris unload Urea n/a Golden Trade unload Chemical n/a Bochem Singapore unload Cement n/a Forest load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Seroja Enam load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 124,849 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 15,423 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 11,471 4,812 Import cargo 113,378 10,611 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)