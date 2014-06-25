KARACHI, June 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Anima E Core unload Edible Oil n/a B.Plaris unload Urea n/a Golden Trade unload Cement n/a Forest load Containers n/a Diera load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,772 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 124,849 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 58,532 11,471 Import cargo 51,240 113,378 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one Ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)