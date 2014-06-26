KARACHI, June 26 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam unload
Edible Oil n/a Argent Iris unload
Urea n/a Golden Trade unload
Cement n/a Forest load
Containers n/a Jenny load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 125,355 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 109,772 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 55,502 58,532
Import cargo 69,853 51,240
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)