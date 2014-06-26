KARACHI, June 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Iris unload Urea n/a Golden Trade unload Cement n/a Forest load Containers n/a Jenny load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 125,355 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 109,772 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 55,502 58,532 Import cargo 69,853 51,240 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)