KARACHI, June 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Iris unload Chemical n/a Bright World unload Urea n/a Golden Trade unload Cement n/a Forest load Containers n/a Bux Contact load/unload Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,521 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 125,355 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 21,693 55,502 Import cargo 31,828 69,853 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)