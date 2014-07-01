KARACHI, July 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Jakarta unload Canola n/a Iolcos Legacy unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Panama load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 43,800 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 128,447 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 6,321 19,782 Import cargo 37,479 108,665 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)