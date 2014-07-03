KARACHI, July 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai unload Canola n/a Iolcos Legacy unload G.Cargo n/a BBC Indiana unload Crude Oil n/a Izumo Princess unload Containers n/a CGM Verdi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 72,632 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. compared to 82,134 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 37,850 Nil Import cargo 34,782 82,134 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)