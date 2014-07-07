KARACHI, July 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Khuran unload Edible Oil n/a Songa Breeze unload Coal n/a Mega Ocean unload Canola n/a Iolocos Legacy unload Containers n/a Yokohama load/unload Containers n/a Freedom load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 37,417 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 16,086 n/a Import cargo 21,331 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)