KARACHI, July 8 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Khuran unload
Edible Oil n/a Songa Breeze unload
Coal n/a Mega Ocean unload
Containers n/a Marvel Scan load/unload
Containers n/a Portugal load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,221 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to
37,417 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 6,929 16,086
Import cargo 43,292 21,331
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, eight ships are expected to arrive.
