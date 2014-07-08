KARACHI, July 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Khuran unload Edible Oil n/a Songa Breeze unload Coal n/a Mega Ocean unload Containers n/a Marvel Scan load/unload Containers n/a Portugal load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,221 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 37,417 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 6,929 16,086 Import cargo 43,292 21,331 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)