KARACHI, July 9 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Coal n/a Mega Ocean unload
Cement n/a Ocean Royal load
Containers n/a Marvel Scan load/unload
Containers n/a Moliere load/unload
Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,695 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
Compared to 50,221 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 35,982 6,929
Import cargo 72,713 43,292
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)