KARACHI, July 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Coal n/a Mega Ocean unload Cement n/a Ocean Royal load Containers n/a Marvel Scan load/unload Containers n/a Moliere load/unload Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,695 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday Compared to 50,221 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 35,982 6,929 Import cargo 72,713 43,292 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)