KARACHI, July 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Brizo unload Edible Oil n/a Golden Covenant unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Coal n/a Mega Ocean unload Cement n/a Ocean Royal load Containers n/a Balzac load/unload Containers n/a Junny load/unload Containers n/a Express Kallash load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 70,913 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 108,695 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 13,146 35,982 Import cargo 57,767 72,713 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)