BRIEF-Omax Autos to close its Automax business unit
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, July 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Edible Oil n/a Theresa Leo unload Chemical n/a Mercur unload Coal n/a Mega Lohari unload Urea n/a Anna Maria Unload Cement n/a Ocean Royal load Containers n/a Moon Ray load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,426 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 21,545 n/a Import cargo 79,881 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Apr 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -