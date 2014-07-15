KARACHI, July 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Edible Oil n/a Theresa Leo unload Chemical n/a Mercur unload Coal n/a Mega Lohari unload Urea n/a Anna Maria Unload Cement n/a Ocean Royal load Containers n/a Moon Ray load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,426 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 21,545 n/a Import cargo 79,881 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)