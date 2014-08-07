KARACHI, Aug 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Sea Glory unload Edible Oil n/a Polaras unload Canola Seeds n/a Moon Light unload Chemical n/a Chemraod Wing Unload Cement n/a Ikan Parang load Containers n/a Maupassant load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 58,418 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 35,096 n/a Import cargo 23,322 n/a In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)