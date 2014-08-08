KARACHI, Aug 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Sea Glory unload Edible Oil n/a Polaras unload Canola Seeds n/a Moon Light unload Chemical n/a Chemraod Wing Unload Cement n/a Ikan Parang load Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload Containers n/a FSL London load/unload Containers n/a Lilly Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 83,158 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 58,418 tonnes previous. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 26,135 35,096 Import cargo 57,023 23,322 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)