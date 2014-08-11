KARACHI, Aug 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Taurus unload Canola Seeds n/a Moon Light unload Chemical n/a Atlanatic Glory Unload G.Cargo n/a Rushmore load/unload Containers n/a Zurich load/unload Containers n/a Pona load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,673 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 11,734 n/a Import cargo 61,939 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)