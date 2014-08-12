KARACHI, Aug 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Gas Oil n/a Turris unload Canola Seeds n/a Moon Light unload Steel n/a Gala unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory Unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 4,051 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Compared to 73,673 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo Nil 11,734 Import cargo 4,051 61,939 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)