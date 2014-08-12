KARACHI, Aug 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Gas Oil n/a Turris unload
Canola Seeds n/a Moon Light unload
Steel n/a Gala unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory Unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 4,051 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Compared to
73,673 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo Nil 11,734
Import cargo 4,051 61,939
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)