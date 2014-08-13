KARACHI, Aug 13 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Silver Emily unload
Gas Oil n/a Turris unload
Canola Seeds n/a Moon Light unload
Cement n/a Golry unload
Containers n/a Friendship load/unload
Containers n/a Sudair load/unload
Containers n/a Eagle load/Unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,528 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Compared to 4,051 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 33,128 Nil
Import cargo 122,400 4,051
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and six ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)