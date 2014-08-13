KARACHI, Aug 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Silver Emily unload Gas Oil n/a Turris unload Canola Seeds n/a Moon Light unload Cement n/a Golry unload Containers n/a Friendship load/unload Containers n/a Sudair load/unload Containers n/a Eagle load/Unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 155,528 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Compared to 4,051 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 33,128 Nil Import cargo 122,400 4,051 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)