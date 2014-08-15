KARACHI, Aug 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Khuran unload Canola Seeds n/a Glovanni Bottgiert unload Cement n/a Fillia Golry load Containers n/a Friendship load/unload Containers n/a Hugo Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,011 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 17,388 n/a Import cargo 28,623 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)