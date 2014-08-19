KARACHI, Aug 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam unload Chemical n/a Argent Aster unload Iron ore n/a Maricana unload Canola Seeds n/a Giovanni unload Containers n/a Cape Melville load/unload Containers n/a Posen load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,618 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 8,854 n/a Import cargo 73,764 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one Ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)