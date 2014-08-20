KARACHI, Aug 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Hong Hai unload Furnace Oil n/a Anema-e-Core unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Salam unload Chemical n/a Golden Park unload Iron ore n/a Maricana unload Canola Seeds n/a Giovanni unload Containers n/a Al-Farahdi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,468 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 82,618 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 9,899 8,854 Import cargo 51,569 73,764 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one Ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)