KARACHI, Aug 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Hong Hai unload Furnace Oil n/a Anema-e-Core unload Chemical n/a Golden Park unload Iron ore n/a Maricana unload Canola Seeds n/a Giovanni unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload Containers n/a Berloiz load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Memphis load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 160,029 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 61,468 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 36,157 9,899 Import cargo 123,872 51,569 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three Ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)