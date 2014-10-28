KARACHI, Oct 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Rio Daytona unload Furnace Oil n/a Al Mahfoza unload Chemical n/a Octaden unload Wheat n/a Ince Karadeniz unload Cement n/a Zulal load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Itea load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 104,519 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 12,902 n/a Import cargo 91,617 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)