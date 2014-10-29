KARACHI, Oct 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload Furnace Oil n/a Al Mahfoza unload Wheat n/a Ince Karadeniz unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Kingston load/unload Containers n/a Sudair load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 134,201 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 104,519 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 40,047 12,902 Import cargo 94,154 91,617 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)