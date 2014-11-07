KARACHI, Nov 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Able Sallor unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Edible Oil n/a Sophia Kusan unload Seeds n/a Glory Trader unload Cement n/a Danos-Z load Cement n/a Dynamic Ocean load Containers n/a New Dehli Express load/unload Containers n/a Hansa America load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 68,423 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 43,796 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 24,519 19,479 Import cargo 43,904 24,317 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)