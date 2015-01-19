KARACHI, Jan 19 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Borania unload
Edible Oil n/a Venus Triumph unload
Chemical n/a Bunga Angsana unload
Urea n/a Sino-6 unload
Containers n/a Ikan Kailash load/unload
Containers n/a Athos load/unload
Containers n/a X-Press Kailash load/unload
Containers n/a Phonenix load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,827 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 26,695 n/a
Import cargo 59,132 n/a
In 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next
24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and four ships are
expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)