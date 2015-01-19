KARACHI, Jan 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Borania unload Edible Oil n/a Venus Triumph unload Chemical n/a Bunga Angsana unload Urea n/a Sino-6 unload Containers n/a Ikan Kailash load/unload Containers n/a Athos load/unload Containers n/a X-Press Kailash load/unload Containers n/a Phonenix load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,827 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 26,695 n/a Import cargo 59,132 n/a In 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)