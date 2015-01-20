KARACHI, Jan 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Borania unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload LPG n/a Liberty.N unload Urea n/a Sino-6 unload G.Cargo n/a Venus Triumph unload Containers n/a Ikan Kailash load/unload Containers n/a Maureen load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a X-Press Kailash load/unload Containers n/a Phonenix load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 105,373 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 85,827 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 40,102 26,695 Import cargo 65,271 59,132 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)