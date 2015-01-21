KARACHI, Jan 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload LPG n/a Liberty.N unload Urea n/a Sino-6 unload Cement n/a Ikan Parang load Containers n/a Al-Frahidi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 21,810 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 105,373 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 10,634 40,102 Import cargo 11,176 65,271 In 24 hours, one ship arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)