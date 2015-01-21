KARACHI, Jan 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
LPG n/a Liberty.N unload
Urea n/a Sino-6 unload
Cement n/a Ikan Parang load
Containers n/a Al-Frahidi load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 21,810 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to
105,373 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 10,634 40,102
Import cargo 11,176 65,271
In 24 hours, one ship arrived and four ships sailed. In the next
24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)