KARACHI, Jan 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload LPG n/a Globe Tanya unload Rape Seeds n/a Ince Karadeniz unload Containers n/a Maersk Atlanta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 33,286 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 21,810 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 10,080 10,634 Import cargo 23,206 11,176 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)