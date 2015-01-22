KARACHI, Jan 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
LPG n/a Globe Tanya unload
Rape Seeds n/a Ince Karadeniz unload
Containers n/a Maersk Atlanta load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 33,286 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to
21,810 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 10,080 10,634
Import cargo 23,206 11,176
In 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the
next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)