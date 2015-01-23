KARACHI, Jan 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Sea Fortune unload LPG n/a Globe Tanya unload Rape Seeds n/a Ince Karadeniz unload Containers n/a Maupassant load/unload Containers n/a Lilly Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,027 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 33,286 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 24,234 10,080 Import cargo 49,793 23,206 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)