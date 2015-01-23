BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
KARACHI, Jan 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Sea Fortune unload LPG n/a Globe Tanya unload Rape Seeds n/a Ince Karadeniz unload Containers n/a Maupassant load/unload Containers n/a Lilly Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 74,027 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 33,286 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 24,234 10,080 Import cargo 49,793 23,206 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
May 5 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 09-May-2017 NTS BRTI.NS Bharti Airtel Ltd Q4 2017 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release 10-May-2017 NTS HROM.NS Hero MotoCorp Ltd Full Year 2017 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release 11-May-2017 NTS ASPN.NS Asian Paints Ltd Full Yea