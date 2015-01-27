KARACHI, Jan 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Coal n/a Icarus unload Cement n/a Arkas load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 76,195 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 57,267 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 31,109 29,316 Import cargo 45,086 27,951 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)