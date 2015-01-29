KARACHI, Jan 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor -11 unload Palm Oil n/a SC Taipei unload Chemical n/a Yas unlaod Canola Seeds n/a Nord Phoenix unlaod Coal n/a Icarus unload Cement n/a Arkas load Containers n/a Toska load/unload Contaienrs n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 123,387 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 124,478 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 34,538 42,352 Import cargo 88,849 82,126 In 24 hours, seven ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)