KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor -11 unload Palm Oil n/a SC Taipei unload Chemical n/a Yas unlaod Canola Seeds n/a Nord Phoenix unlaod Coal n/a Icarus unload Containers n/a NYK Furano load/unload Contaienrs n/a Nordic Hongkong load/unload Containers n/a Judith load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,880 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 123,387 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 12,432 34,538 Import cargo 68,448 88,849 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)