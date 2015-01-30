KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor -11 unload
Palm Oil n/a SC Taipei unload
Chemical n/a Yas unlaod
Canola Seeds n/a Nord Phoenix unlaod
Coal n/a Icarus unload
Containers n/a NYK Furano load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Nordic Hongkong load/unload
Containers n/a Judith load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,880 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to
123,387 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 12,432 34,538
Import cargo 68,448 88,849
In 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)