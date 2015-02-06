KARACHI, Feb 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Polaris unload Iron ore n/a Neer unload Chemical n/a St George unload Live Stock n/a Abou Karim unload Containers n/a Dubei Express load/unload Containers n/a RHL Fiducia load/unload Containers n/a Hugo Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,610 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 16,254 n/a Import cargo 22,356 n/a In 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)