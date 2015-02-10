KARACHI, Feb 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a West Halmen unload Palm Oil n/a Yong Tong unload G.Cargo n/a Han Zhi unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Fareast Harmony load/unload Containers n/a Olivia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,147 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 94,700 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 29,825 31,502 Import cargo 49,322 63,198 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)