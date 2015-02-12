KARACHI, Feb 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload LPG n/a Globe Tanya unload Coal n/a DL Dhaila unload Chemical n/a Chem Buildog unload Containers n/a Musset load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,919 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 146,849 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 16,632 36,708 Import cargo 68,287 110,141 In 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)