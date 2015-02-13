KARACHI, Feb 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload LPG n/a Globe Tanya unload Coal n/a DL Dhaila unload Canola Seeds n/a Azur unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload Containers n/a APL Oman load/unload Containers n/a General load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 106,444 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 84,919 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 23,978 16,632 Import cargo 82,466 68,287 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)