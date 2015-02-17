KARACHI, Feb 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Shalamar unload Coal n/a Equator Harmony unload Containers n/a Petro Hue load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,186 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 105,641 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 27,174 17,346 Import cargo 67,012 88,295 In 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)