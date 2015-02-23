KARACHI, Feb 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Donaga Pontus unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Aslam II unload Chemical n/a Global Vika unload LPG n/a Black Pearl unload Rice n/a Coryus load Coal n/a Alam Sayang unload Cement n/a Thor Brave load Containers n/a Hurst Point load/unload Containers n/a Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 91,955 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 22,923 n/a Import cargo 69,032 n/a In 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)