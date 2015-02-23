BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
KARACHI, Feb 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Donaga Pontus unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Aslam II unload Chemical n/a Global Vika unload LPG n/a Black Pearl unload Rice n/a Coryus load Coal n/a Alam Sayang unload Cement n/a Thor Brave load Containers n/a Hurst Point load/unload Containers n/a Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 91,955 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 22,923 n/a Import cargo 69,032 n/a In 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees