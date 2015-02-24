KARACHI, Feb 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam II unload Chemical n/a Global Vika unload Rice n/a Coryus load Cement n/a Thor Brave load Containers n/a JS Green load/unload Containers n/a Eugenia load/unload Containers n/a Pona load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 110,471 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 91,955 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 45,520 22,923 Import cargo 64,951 69,032 In 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)