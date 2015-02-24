KARACHI, Feb 24 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam II unload
Chemical n/a Global Vika unload
Rice n/a Coryus load
Cement n/a Thor Brave load
Containers n/a JS Green load/unload
Containers n/a Eugenia load/unload
Containers n/a Pona load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 110,471 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared
to 91,955 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 45,520 22,923
Import cargo 64,951 69,032
In 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
