KARACHI, Feb 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Alamanda unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rice n/a Coryus load Cement n/a Diamond Sea load Containers n/a Aeysenaze load/unload Containers n/a New Dehli Express load/unload Containers n/a Rachelle load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,374 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 21,801 n/a Import cargo 42,573 n/a In 24 hours, six ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)