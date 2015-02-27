BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
KARACHI, Feb 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Alamanda unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rice n/a Coryus load Cement n/a Diamond Sea load Containers n/a Aeysenaze load/unload Containers n/a New Dehli Express load/unload Containers n/a Rachelle load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,374 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 21,801 n/a Import cargo 42,573 n/a In 24 hours, six ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees