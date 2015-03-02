KARACHI, March 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Fabulous unload LPG n/a Global Tanya unload Chemical n/a Kaimon Galaxy unload Rice n/a Aeysenaze load Cement n/a Diamond Sea load Containers n/a Antalya load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,714 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 15,644 n/a Import cargo 31,070 n/a In 24 hours, one ship arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)