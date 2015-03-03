KARACHI, March 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Aling Rad unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload LPG n/a Global Tanya unload Chemical n/a Kaimon Galaxy unload Rice n/a Aeysenaze load Cement n/a Diamond Sea load Containers n/a Damla load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,788 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 46,714 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 14,404 15,644 Import cargo 28,384 31,070 In 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)