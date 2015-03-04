KARACHI, March 4 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Rich Sino unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Rice n/a Aesenaz-S load
Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 91,227 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to
42,788 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 20,052 14,404
Import cargo 71,175 28,384
In 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next
24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)