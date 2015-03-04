KARACHI, March 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Rich Sino unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Rice n/a Aesenaz-S load Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 91,227 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 42,788 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 20,052 14,404 Import cargo 71,175 28,384 In 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)