KARACHI, March 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Boronia unload Oren ore n/a Eastern Star unload Chemical n/a Frontier unload Containers n/a Crystal load/unload Containers n/a Athos load/unload Containers n/a Kerstins load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,005 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 22,554 n/a Import cargo 50,451 n/a In 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)