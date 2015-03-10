KARACHI, March 10 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload
Oren ore n/a Eastern Star unload
Chemical n/a Bunga Lavender unload
Containers n/a K.Phoenix load/unload
Containers n/a Bellini load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,031 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to
73,005 tonnes previous 24 hours
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 15,351 22,554
Import cargo 30,680 50,451
In 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the
next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)