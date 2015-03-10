KARACHI, March 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Oren ore n/a Eastern Star unload Chemical n/a Bunga Lavender unload Containers n/a K.Phoenix load/unload Containers n/a Bellini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,031 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 73,005 tonnes previous 24 hours Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 15,351 22,554 Import cargo 30,680 50,451 In 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)