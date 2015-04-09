KARACHI, April 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload LNG n/a Ex Quisite unload Wheat n/a Black Eagle unload LPG n/a Turk Gaz unload Canola Seeds n/a Concordia unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Golry unload Containers n/a Musset load/unload Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 96,241 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 21,084 n/a Import cargo 75,157 n/a Four ships arrived and four sailed in the period. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)